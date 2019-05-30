David Washington Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. David Benjamin Washington and those of his parents, the late Joshua & Gloria Washington; those of his sister, Helen (the late Eric) Black; and those of his nieces and nephews, Durand (Alexandria)Washington, Charisse Riley, Kenyatta (Iris) Riley, Kimyetta Riley, Clint (Cutina) Riley, Michelle Arroyo and Damian (Latoya) Arroyo are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12:00 Noon at The Low Country Mortuary. Interment: Private. There will not be a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019