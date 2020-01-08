|
|
David Watson Mt. Pleasant - David Gray Watson, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, husband of 34 years to Ann Marie Karges Watson, passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at his residence. David was born April 25, 1944 in Laurens, South Carolina, a son of Theodore Martine Watson and Dorothy Moore Watson. David was retired from the Department of Special Needs and Disabilities, where he served as the Director of Recreational Services at the Coastal Center. David loved his family-especially his two granddaughters-Clemson football, golfing and baseball. Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter-Mary Katherine "Katie" Watson and her husband, Joshua Pelkey, of Mt. Pleasant; two granddaughters- Anna Gray Pelkey and Clara Jayne Pelkey; a brother- Robert " Butch" Watson and his wife, Betty, of Pinopolis; and a sister-Michael Lewis and her husband, Jerry, also of Pinopolis. He is predeceased by a brother- Theodore "Tim" Watson and his wife, Joanne, of Pamplico; and a sister-Patricia Watson of Pinopolis. His funeral service will be held at Russell Funeral Chapel, 107 West Main St., Moncks Corner, Friday January 10, 2020 at 12 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. John's Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11 o'clock until the hour of service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020