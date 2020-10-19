David Wilson Goose Creek - David H Wilson, 73, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1947. David is preceded in death by his parents Warren Wilson and Dorothy French Wilson, as well as his wife Susan "Susie" Wilson and his sister Carol Zetrouer. David was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was deeply involved and dedicated to his church family at Crowfield Baptist in Goose Creek, SC. David completed his bachelor's degree at Baptist College. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Sears after 40 years of service. He spent his leisure time playing golf and he was an avid car enthusiast and spent time among friends at the 'man cave'. David will be missed by his children; Jeffery Frazier of Cary, NC, Linda Guin and her husband Larry of Fuquay Varina, NC and their son, Patrick Guin and his wife, Angelina of Fuquay Varina, NC. David is also survived by his younger sister, Janice Hankins of Charleston, SC, and his nieces; Lisa Padgette of Lancaster, SC, Dawn Little of Summerville, SC and Tarrah Norris of Charleston, SC. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 22, at 3:00 pm at Crowfield Baptist Church, 100 Hunters Lane in Goose Creek. The interment will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Angier, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crowfield Baptist Church. Arrangements by MCALISTER-SMITH Goose Creek Chapel, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek. Condolences may be sent via www.mcalister-smith.com
