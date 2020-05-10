Dazahnique Lemon Hollywood, SC - Dazahnique Ionna TeShay Lemon, 20, of Hollywood, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 8, 2020. She is the beloved daughter of Deadra Bowens, Joseph Lemon and Demetrius Deleston; sister of Geneva Bowens and Damien Lemon; granddaughter of Sarah Brown (Bobby). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2020.