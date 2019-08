In Loving Memory Of My Brother DEA. JESSE W. MACK Sept. 14, 1942 ~ Aug. 11, 1998 Don't dwell on thoughts that cause you pain. We'll see each other once again. I am at peace... try to believe, It was my time... I had to leave. "But what a view" I have from here, I see your face, I feel you near. I follow you through out the day, You're not alone along the way. God's Greatest Gift-Remembrance Your Sister, Evelina