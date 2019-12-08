|
|
Deaconess Virginia Singleton James Island - The relatives and friends of Deaconess Virginia Singleton and those of her husband, Deacon Ervin Singleton; children, Jerry, Gerald, Tim Randall and Hope Singleton are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. Interment - Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. The Wake Service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 9, 2019