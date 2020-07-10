Dean Patterson Charleston - Dean Byron Patterson, age 73, passed away Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 in Charleston, SC. Born August 23, 1946 in LaGrange, GA, he was the son of James Eldred Patterson and Mae Nell Ballard. He graduated from Holtville High School in 1964 and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1964 until 1967. Dean received his BA from Auburn University in 1970. Following this in 1971, he graduated from the Atlanta Police Academy and served as an officer until September 1976. He worked in Border Patrol and became a Senior Special Agent for the U.S. Customs Service from February 1978 until his retirement in April 1999. Dean is survived by his wife, Brenda Shelby Patterson and their 3 children, Dean Byron (Tina) Patterson, Jr., Christopher Tyler (Lynn) Patterson, Amanda Patterson (Jeff) White, his goddaughter, Wendy Bethea (Lee) Inocente, and his brother, Michael Eldred Patterson. He was also the proud grandfather of Sophia Patterson, Charlotte and Alexandra White, and Avery, Aiden and Lainey Inocente. One often hears of people losing a battle with a disease. With his friends and family by his side and an amazing healthcare team at his back, Dean faced down Parkinson's with the same characteristic good humor, tenacity and courage he displayed in all avenues of his life. This, by any measure, is winning. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a tribute gift in memory of Dean Patterson to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
. Please send an e-card to adpat6742@gmail.com to notify the family of the donation. Arrangements will be handled by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home 2501 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
