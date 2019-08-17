Deanna Boedeker Goose Creek - Deanna Boedeker, 78, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, wife of Frank Boedeker, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 17, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 6:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will be private at a later date. Deanna was born January 27, 1941 in Oelwein, Iowa, daughter of the late Wallace C. Steffen and Bessie Arp Steffen. Deanna was very energetic and loved being in the yard tending to flowers, gardening, and staying busy outside. In her youth she enjoyed playing and excelled in basketball. She is survived by her husband of 54 years; two sons, David Boedeker (Samantha) of Summerville, Craig Boedeker (Danielle) of Goose Creek; five grandchildren: Amanda, Tabbatha, Tara, Christian and AmberLee Boedeker; sister, Delores Simpson of Cedar Rapids, IA; brother, Leo Steffen of Oelwein, IA. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made in her name to Roper St. Francis Home Care, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Ste. 208, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019