Deanna Boedeker Goose Creek - Deanna Boedeker, 78, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, wife of Frank Boedeker, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 17, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 6:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will be private at a later date. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019