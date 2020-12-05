Rev. DeArmond Canaday Greenwood, SC - DeArmond E. Canaday, 100, of Greenwood, widower of Jule Kelly Canaday, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Charleston, he was a son of the late Solomon M. and Stella Laura Way Canaday. De was a 1942 graduate of The Citadel. He received his MA degree from the University of South Carolina and his MDiv from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. He was a WWII US Army veteran. De served as a minister with the SC United Methodist Conference for 36 years. He was preceded in death by a sister, Vera Lupo, and his brother, Mac Canaday. Surviving are his two children, Bill and Cherry, and a sister, Clarita Pinckney. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jule K. and DeArmond E. Canaday Scholarship Fund at Spartanburg Methodist College, 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com
) is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston