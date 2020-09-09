1/
Debbie Sweatman Horne
Debbie Sweatman Horne Branchville, SC - Debbie Sweatman Horne, wife of Otey M. "Zonnie" Horne, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Friday at Buckhead Advent Christian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Hall and John O'Cain officiating. Debbie was born on March 18, 1960 in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Robert Arthur Sweatman, Sr. and Lois Jeanette Shuler Sanchez. She was a former Assistant Director at Good Shepherd and a member of Buckhead Advent Christian Church. She was also a faithful member of the Calvary Baptist Church for 35 years. She was predeceased by a son, Jason Zonnie Horne. Surviving is her husband, Otey Mouzon "Zonnie" Horne; sons, Joshua Otey Horne, Jeremy Mouzan Horne, Jeremiah Andrew Horne and Michael Anthony Horne; a daughter, Ashley Marie Horne; grandchildren, Leon Naman Beck, Annabelle Grace Beck and Michael Anthony (Shania) Horne, Jr.; her mother, Jeanette S. (Mario) Sanchez; brothers, Robert A. (Linda) Sweatman and Lewis Sweatman; sisters, Gwen (Mike) Blewer, Sharon (Kent) Hamp, and Susie (Armondo) Palmieri. Memorials may be made to Buckhead Advent Christian Church, 5251 Buckhead Road, Smoaks, SC.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
