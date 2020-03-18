|
Debora Diane Royal N. Charleston - Debora Diane Royal, 62. of North Charleston, SC, wife of Marion Albert Royal, passed on into eternal salvation with God on Monday, March 16, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, a private family service will be held this Saturday at the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel with interment following at the Dorchester Memory Gardens in Summerville, SC. Debora was born December 22, 1957 in Saltville, VA, daughter of the late Tibeth W. Collins and the late Lavelle O'Quinn Collins. Debbie had a successful career as a Program Manager of Human Resources. She was the type of person that everyone automatically loved. She loved the outdoors and took thousands of pictures of flowers, no matter how insignificant, because she loved them all. She enjoyed a wonderful marriage with Marion for 35 years and a life of happiness with her family and friends. She was fond of saying "It's all good" even when it wasn't because of her faith in Jesus and her confidence that the Lord has all things under control at all times. We will miss her for as long as we live but we are comforted knowing that she is now in the presence of the Lord and with her family and friends who have preceded her. Debbie is survived by her husband, Marion; daughter, Trisa Royal-Salgado; two sons, Anthony Royal of Richmond VA and Christopher Royal of Charleston, SC. She also has four sisters: Darlene Blount of Charleston, Barbara Jackson of Tega Cay, SC, Dora Guidry and Jackie Kelly both of Charleston, SC; and two brothers, Todd Collins of New Caste, VA and David Collins of Charleston. Debbie also deeply loved her Royal side of the family. They include Clyde Royal, Dee Medlin, Pamela Lee and the late Betty Hartkopf. She was the beloved "Aunt Debbie" of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Memorials may be made to Debbie's favorite charity, the Lupus Foundation of America, 2000 L Street NW Ste. 140, Washington, DC, 20036-4916 www.lupus.org . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020