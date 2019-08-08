|
Deborah "Debbie" Ann Pope Summerville - Deborah Ann Pope, 59, of Summerville, wife of Ronald "Ron" Llew Pope, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Debbie was born on November 19, 1959 in Roseville, CA, daughter of William and Carolyn Bidema of Summerville. She was a graduate of Gordon H. Garrett High School class of 1977. She attended Southern Wesleyan University and Trident Technical College. Debbie served her county in the US Navy. Debbie was a member of Cathedral of Praise and loved listening to Christian music. She enjoyed camping and traveling. She was very optimistic, had a great outlook on life, and always saw the best in people. Most of all she loved the Lord and her grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her husband Ron of 23 years and her parents are: two children: Rebecca Ann Wallace of Daniel Island and Michael Lane Wallace (Bethany) of Rensselaer, NY; four grandchildren: Ayden Tyler Wallace of Charleston, Presley Skye Wallace of Summerville, Tate Suzanne Wallace of Rensselaer, NY, and Oliver Patrick Wallace of Rensselaer; two siblings: Cheryl Bidema Cottingham (Ken) of Atlanta, GA and Eric Alan Bidema (Karen) of Summerville. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019