Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
925 S. Jefferies Blvd.
Walterboro, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
925 S. Jefferies Blvd.
Walterboro, SC
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Gardens
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Bennett


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Bennett Obituary
Deborah Bennett Yemassee, SC - Deborah Sue Bennett, 68, of Yemassee, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1950 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of Edith Greek Wilds and the late Lewis Wilds. Bobby fell in love with Deborah's beauty, inquisitive nature and intellect. She was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed music and above all, helping people. Deborah was a certified nursing assistant, and spent many years of her life caring for others. She will be remembered as a guiding influence in many peoples' lives. Besides her father, Deborah was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Tillman and her brother, Louis Wilds. She is survived by her loving husband of nine years, Jackson "Bobby" Robert Bennett, Jr.; her grandchildren; her mother, Edith Wilds; and her brothers, David and Jesse Wilds. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019, one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 925 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro, SC 29488. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Gardens in North Charleston, SC. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 269 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
Download Now