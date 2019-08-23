|
|
Deborah Bennett Yemassee, SC - Deborah Sue Bennett, 68, of Yemassee, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1950 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of Edith Greek Wilds and the late Lewis Wilds. Bobby fell in love with Deborah's beauty, inquisitive nature and intellect. She was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed music and above all, helping people. Deborah was a certified nursing assistant, and spent many years of her life caring for others. She will be remembered as a guiding influence in many peoples' lives. Besides her father, Deborah was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Tillman and her brother, Louis Wilds. She is survived by her loving husband of nine years, Jackson "Bobby" Robert Bennett, Jr.; her grandchildren; her mother, Edith Wilds; and her brothers, David and Jesse Wilds. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019, one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 925 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro, SC 29488. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Gardens in North Charleston, SC. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 269 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019