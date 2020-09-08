Deborah Bentley Gillette Hanahan - Mrs. Deborah Bentley Gillette , 69 entered the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, September 3, 2020 after a battle with Covid 19. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Carolina Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel, North Charleston. Debbie is survived by Cleve, her high school sweetheart and husband of 49 years, son, Andy Gillette (Ashley) of Hanahan and daughter, Pam Parker (Steve) of Summerville, sister, Beth Hairfield (Steve) of Hanahan, brother Ed Bentley (Claudia) of Hanahan and her mom, her constant companion, Jean (Nanny) Bentley. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, Rosey Gillette, Scotty Parker, Lily Parker, Dearsley Gillette, Emmylou Parker and Ruff Gillette along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Claude Bentley and a nephew, Eddie Bentley. Debbie was a Charter member of Cooper River Baptist Church and worked in the Children's Department for over 20 years. She also loved to decorate the Church for Christmas, Easter, showers and other special events. Debbie was the ultimate care giver, whenever someone in the family needed to be cared for from an accident to a surgery Debbie was who they asked to help. Debbie was Nanny's caregiver for the last eight years and her 24 hour caregiver for the past year. She made sure Nanny never wanted for anything. She would read the Bible to Nanny every night. Debbie loved to quilt by hand. She and Cleve visited quilt shops across the country in order to find just the right material for the next quilt. "The best kind of sleep beneath Heaven Above is under a Quilt, handmade with Love". Miss Debbie as she was known to so many people will be remembered as the sweet and caring person she was to everyone she met. In lieu of Flowers memorials can be made to Water Mission or Cooper River Baptist Church A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
