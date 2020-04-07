Home

More Obituaries for Deborah Chiola
Deborah (Winningham) Chiola


1953 - 2020
Deborah (Winningham) Chiola Obituary
Deborah Chiola Summerville - Deborah Winningham Chiola, 66, of Summerville, SC passed away Thursday afternoon April 2, 2020 from a stroke. With the suddenness of her accident and the limitations imposed by COVID-19, her children were able to be put on speakerphone to let Debby hear their voices as they shared their love for her before she passed away peacefully. Deborah was characterized as being a loving and supportive wife and mother who was there for any family member or friend no matter what. She cared deeply for those around her, supported them to the fullest, and was their biggest cheerleader. She was also outspoken and as those her know her only too well, was quite a force to be reckoned with. Deborah loved to travel, enjoy the nice things in life, but most of all, spend time with her children and their families. Deborah is survived by her son, Alexander Chiola; her daughter, Ashley Chiola; her grandson Leo Ergler; her siblings-Linda Stewart, Walter Winningham, Cathy Douglas, and Michael Winningham-and a multitude of nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and placed to rest next to her late husband Michael Chiola at Carolina Memorial. A memorial service will take place once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Please contact Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406 843-797-2222-or the family for more information. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020
