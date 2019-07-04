Deborah Chisolm Charleston - The family of Ms. Deborah "Debbie" Chisolm announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 12:00 Noon at Evening of Prayer C.O.G.I.C. 2361 Spruill Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Riverview Cemetery Ms. Chisolm is survived by her sons, Mr. Gerald Chisolm (Wronda) and Mr. Illya Chisom (Nainiu); her sister, Mrs. Salina Burnell (Robert); four step-sisters, Ms. Julia Chinnis, Ms. Barbara Snyder, Ms. Carlita Stewart, and Ms. Lucinda Murray; two step-brothers, Mr. Archie Stewart and Mr. James Stewart; her grandchildren, Alexis Chisolm, Brianna Chisolm, Josiah Chisolm, and Chavez Rivers; her aunt, Mary Alice Russell; her sister-in-law, Mrs. Melvina Owens (Skippy); a host of co-workers, church members, nieces, nephews, cousins and her special friends, Cassandra King, Coroline Brown, Edna Mae Williams, Jackie Schaffer, Veronica Etheridge and Marcia Williams. Viewing for Ms. Chisolm will be on Friday, July 6, 2019 from 3:00-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC and from 6:00-8:00PM at Victory C.O.G.I.C. 16 Amherst St. Charleston, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. "Debbie" is resting in peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019