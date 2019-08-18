Deborah Harrison N. Charleston - Mrs. Deborah G. Harrison of North Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2019. Mrs. Harrison was the beloved wife of Mr. Herbert Harrison; the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Coy and Hattie Stockton; the mother of Jason and Tracy Harrison the daughter-in-law of the late Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin and Odessa Harrison, Sr. and the sister of Linda Stockton and Charles Anthon. The funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional service provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (8843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 19, 2019