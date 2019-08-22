Deborah Harrison N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Deborah G. Harrison and those of her husband, Mr. Herbert Harrison; those of her parents, the late Mr. Coy & Mrs. Hattie Stockton; those of her children, Jason Harrison and Tracy Harrison; those of her siblings, Linda Stockton and Charles Anthon; and those of her in-laws, the late Benjamin and Odessa Harrison, Sr. are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00AM at Faith Covenant Christian Center, 2508 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mrs. Harrison will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019