Deborah Hodges N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Deborah Hodges would like to invite you to her Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3317 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held at the chapel from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019. Mrs. Hodges leaves to cherish her loving husband, Frederick Hodges; daughters, Jakara and Alonna Hodges; granddaughters, De'Aja Hodges-Noble, and Tarianna Hodges; special daughter, Gabrielle Frierson; sisters, Andrea Williams, Jaquette Moore, and Tammy (David) Campbell; brothers, Roy Williams, Timothy Brown, and Jeremiah Brown; mother-in-law, Almeta Hodges; four brothers-in-law, seven sisters-in-law grand dog, Dash; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019