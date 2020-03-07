|
Deborah Louise Peagler Summerville - Deborah Louise Peagler, 54, of Summerville, SC, wife of Elvis L. Peagler, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2020 at 1 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock in the Parlor. Flowers will be accepted. Deborah was born January 24, 1966 in North Charleston, SC, the daughter of the late Bernie Boyd Breaker and Lula Mae Mizzell Breaker. She loved Gamecocks Football and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Deborah leaves behind her loving husband, Elvis L. Peagler of Summerville, SC; her sons, Elvis J. Peagler and his wife Casey, and Brian Peagler and his wife Samantha, all of Summerville, SC; nine grandchildren, Dylan, Desiree, Andrea, Cadence, Duke, Jayden, Addyson, Corbin, and Madisyn, all of Summerville, SC; and one great-granddaughter on the way. In addition to her parents, Bernie and Lula Mae Breaker, Deborah is predeceased by her brothers, Ricky Breaker and Ernie Breaker; sister, Annette Breaker; daughter, Dede Farmer; and a granddaughter, Kylea Peagler. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020