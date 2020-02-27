|
Deborah Lynn Parrish CHARLESTON - Deborah Lynn Parrish, 66, of Charleston, passed away February 16. Deborah was born on May 11, 1953 in Arlington, Virginia to Murray A. and Martha P. Parrish. A graduate of George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church, Virginia, she began her career as a dental assistant in McLean, Virginia. In the 1980's, she moved to Charleston, where she remained until her death. A professional tailor and seamstress, she operated her own business, "ISOIT4U" for a number of years, meeting the needs of people from all walks of life in the vicinity. In the 1990's, she became a fitness enthusiast, and in 1998, entered the "Mrs. South Carolina" contest, where she placed first. This achievement brought her great pride. She is survived by her parents and two brothers, David L. and Darryl L. Parrish.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020