Deborah Mabel Francis Middleton James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Deborah Mable Francis Middleton are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Church, USA, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Middleton is survived by her husband, James "Mickey" Middleton; children, Joeann Nelson and Tyrone Nelson; grandchildren, Rashad Bass, Takiyah Wilder and Shatae Nelson; great-granddaughter, Samerea Bass; sister, Lavergne Francis; brother, Ottley Francis, Jr. (Ann); sisters-in-law, Evelyn Middleton, Teresa Jefferson (Henry), Hattie Richardson and Carrie Middleton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020