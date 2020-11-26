1/
Deborah Wyatt Cantley
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Wyatt Cantley Isle of Palms - Deborah Wyatt Cantley, 78, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, wife of Herbert L. "Larry" Cantley, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Deborah was born November 5, 1942 in Abington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John Norman McFerran and Dorothy Miller McFerran. She was a graduate of Penn State, where she majored in Art. Deborah supported local artists, enjoyed playing tennis and loved animals. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she will be dearly missed by her husband of 18 years, Herbert L. "Larry" Cantley, two sons, Christopher Brendan Cantley (Ana Isabel Gondelles), and Walter "Terry" John Cantley III, daughter, Kelly Ann Cantley (Kevin Kashima), brother, John Norman McFerran, Jr., and granddaughter, Sophia Elise Cantley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved