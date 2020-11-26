Deborah Wyatt Cantley Isle of Palms - Deborah Wyatt Cantley, 78, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, wife of Herbert L. "Larry" Cantley, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Deborah was born November 5, 1942 in Abington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John Norman McFerran and Dorothy Miller McFerran. She was a graduate of Penn State, where she majored in Art. Deborah supported local artists, enjoyed playing tennis and loved animals. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she will be dearly missed by her husband of 18 years, Herbert L. "Larry" Cantley, two sons, Christopher Brendan Cantley (Ana Isabel Gondelles), and Walter "Terry" John Cantley III, daughter, Kelly Ann Cantley (Kevin Kashima), brother, John Norman McFerran, Jr., and granddaughter, Sophia Elise Cantley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate
. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston