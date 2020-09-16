Debra Branton Garrett MCCleLlanville, SC - Mrs. Debra Branton Garrett entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Residence: McClellanville, SC. Mrs. Garrett is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Rebecca Branton; the wife of Mr. William Garrett, Jr.; the mother of Mrs. Sharnette M. Manigault (Norman), Mr. Kafon D. Moultrie, Mr. Devon Moultrie and Mr. Deron Moultrie; the sister of Ms. Earha L. McCormick, Ms. Sherrlyn Branton, Mr. John Branton, Mr. Martin Branton, Mr. Arthur Gray, and the late Ms. Mildred Geathers, Ms. Jakie Wilson, Ms. Isabell Moultrie, Mr. Jefferson Branton and Mr. Herman Branton. She was 64 years old and a Childcare Provider. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw. SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.
