|
|
Dr. Debra Jennings Summerville - Dr. Debra C. Jennings, "Deb", 63, of Summerville, SC, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC on September 20, 1956, Deb was the daughter of the late Stanmore, "S.B." Jennings and Jean Richardson Jennings of Columbia. Deb earned a Bachelor of Science in Science and a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology at the University of South Carolina. In addition, she earned a minor in Criminal Justice at USC. At Charleston's Medical University of South Carolina, Deb earned her Doctorate of Medicine in Dentistry degree. In addition to her dentistry duties, Deb taught college-level dental assisting students. She also co-wrote the dentistry technical book, "Emergency Guide for Dental Auxiliaries". She was looking forward re-writing that text in January. Deb is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Jennings Mason and her husband, Marion, and Deb's beloved nephew, Bennett C. Mason, all of Lexington, SC. Deb's philosophy of life... "Dye your hair purple and enjoy life!" In lieu of flowers, please send a monetary donation to the Kidney Foundation and/or the American Diabetes Association. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family with plans. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019