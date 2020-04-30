Debra Kozee-Hjelm Mt. Pleasant - Debra Kozee-Hjelm, 64, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Roy E. Hjelm, into eternal rest Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Debra was born June 11, 1955, in Staten Island, New York, daughter of the late James Kozee and the late Agnes F. Sypniewski Kozee. She owned C & S International Insurance Brokers, Inc., specializing in media and entertainment clients. Debra enjoyed traveling, boating, cooking and good times spent partying with family and friends She was a life-long learner and devoured information on many different topics. She is survived by her husband, Roy Hjelm of Mt. Pleasant, SC; step-children, Michael Hjelm of Kentucky, Roy Hjelm of Louisiana, Sherry Lerme of North Carolina and Kristin Hjelm of California; brother, Robert Kozee of New Jersey; sister, Donna Sharpe of North Carolina; aunt and uncle, Hank and Rita Osowiecki of New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC 29465 or the Salvation Army, P. O. Drawer 70579, North Charleston, SC 29415. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.