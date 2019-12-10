|
|
Debra L. Tanner Charleston -Debra L. Tanner, 66, of Charleston, moved on to her eternal rest on December 7, 2019 with her son, Brandon close by. Born on April 12, 1953 in Charleston, SC, Debra was the daughter of the late Robert E. Lee and Jean Easley Lee. She is survived by her two sons, Brandon Tanner and Willie Tanner (Morgan); her mother, Jean Lee; two brothers, Larry Lee and Kent Lee; and three nieces: Stacey, Jennifer and Kristen. Debra graduated from St. Johns High School on Johns Island. A visitation for family and friends will held on December 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Foundation, 7499 Parklane Rd #144, Columbia, SC 29223. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019