Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Summerville Baptist Church
417 Central Avenue
Summerville, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Summerville Baptist Church
417 Central Avenue
Summerville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra L. Tanner


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra L. Tanner Obituary
Debra L. Tanner Charleston -Debra L. Tanner, 66, of Charleston, moved on to her eternal rest on December 7, 2019 with her son, Brandon close by. Born on April 12, 1953 in Charleston, SC, Debra was the daughter of the late Robert E. Lee and Jean Easley Lee. She is survived by her two sons, Brandon Tanner and Willie Tanner (Morgan); her mother, Jean Lee; two brothers, Larry Lee and Kent Lee; and three nieces: Stacey, Jennifer and Kristen. Debra graduated from St. Johns High School on Johns Island. A visitation for family and friends will held on December 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Foundation, 7499 Parklane Rd #144, Columbia, SC 29223. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
Download Now