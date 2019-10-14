|
Debra Lynn Guerry Charleston - Debra Lynn Guerry went home to be with her Lord on the afternoon of Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born August 16, 1956, in Charleston, SC to Robert David Guerry, Sr. and Myrtice Elizabeth Johnson Guerry. Debbie was predeceased by her father on November 17, 1995. She attended Orange Grove Elementary School, graduated from St. Andrew's High School and attended the College of Charleston. Debbie was a life-time member of First Baptist Church of Charleston and a CNA for 30 years. She recently made her home in Jedburg, SC where she resided with her fiance, Billy B. Towles and her four legged daughter, Sally Maude Towles. Debbie loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her family, friends and dancing. She and Billy were active members of the Summerville Shag Club, where they danced often. Debbie is survived by her mother, Myrtice Johnson Guerry Craven of Charleston, SC; her sister, Rev. Donna Guerry Mullis of Gulf Shores, AL; her brother, Robert David Guerry, Jr. and his fiance, Dawn Winter of North Charleston, SC; six nieces and nephews, as well as fourteen great-nieces and nephews. She was a very loving and friendly person. Debbie loved life and cared for her clients, as though they were family. She will never be forgotten by her family and friends who love and miss her sweet smile and love for us all. The relatives and friends of Debra Lynn Guerry are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 3:00 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 61 Church Street, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 15, 2019