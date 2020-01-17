Home

Debra Snipes Shuman "Debbie" Skelton

Debra "Debbie" Snipes Shuman Skelton GILBERT, SC - Debra "Debbie" Snipes Shuman Skelton, beloved wife and mother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Norma Simmons Snipes; husband, Cliff Skelton; children, James (Melissa), Michael (Audrey), David (Carynn), Jenny (Travis); grandchildren, Jared, Nathan, Nadia, Abby, Kinsley, and Justin. She was predeceased by her father, Lewis Snipes and sister Wendy Snipes. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Moncks Corner with burial to follow at Groomsville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Online register at barr-price.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020
