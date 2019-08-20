|
Debrah Roberts Johns Island - Debrah Oliver Roberts, 65, of Johns Island, SC, joined her Lord and Savior in eternal peace Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1954 in Fort Gordon, GA, the daughter of the late Melba Rae Stephens Oliver and the late James Herbert Oliver. Debrah enjoyed volunteering at MUSC Children's Hospital and served selflessly in Haiti with the US Army on a humanitarian mission trip. She often taught children at Sunday School how much Jesus loved them and once donated a puppy to the Make a Wish program. Her family will remember her as a beautiful, firm, intelligent lady, who was a good listener and the foundation of her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph "Joe" E. Roberts, Jr., of Johns Island, SC; children: Joseph J. "JoJo" Roberts (Dena) of Kingsland, GA and Chris Roberts (Jennifer) of Ladson, SC; and grandchildren: Joshua, Gabriella, Kaila, Meghan, Maggie, Grace and Jacob. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. A funeral service to honor Debrah's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley, with burial to follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Charleston, SC. The family invites friends to celebrate her life at the American Legion, 968 Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412 after the interment. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Agape' Hospice, 2680 Elms Plantation Blvd., #101, North Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019