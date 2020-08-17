Dec. Charles Wright N. Charleston - Deacon Charles Oliver Wright Sr., known to many as Pete, passed away August 2, 2020. He was the son of Deacon Christopher and Mother Elease Wright and was born on March 25, 1938 in North Charleston, South Carolina on Liberty Hill. Charles is survived by his wife, Victoria Wright, and children, Belinda Davis, Catrina Burgess (Chaka), and Charles Wright Jr. One son preceded him in death, Gary Wright. He is survived by his son-in-law, Gary Davis and daugther-in-law, Dimitria Wright. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Black and was preceded in death by his brothers, Christopher W. Wright, Larry J. Wright, Curtis J. Wright and his sisters Thelma W. Keene, Margie W. Blackwood, Lullaby W. Hicks. He was a loving grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his sisters and brothers-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand-nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Charles graduated from Bond-Wilson High School and continued his education at Kansas State University where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees. Charles served his country for 21 years with military honors and retired a Master Sergeant in Anchorage, Alaska. Charles was a life time member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and was a Prince Hall Freemason. Charles was a dedicated and committed man who was blessed with intelligence, a wonderful sense of humor, and a personality that will be remembered by many. His glowing spirit and giving heart touched many lives in the community and church. He was a man of God and served as a Trustee and Deacon at Royal Baptist Church for over 20 years. A private graveside funeral will be held on August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Jedburg, SC and conducted by Reverend Dr. Isaac Holt Jr, Senior Pastor of Royal Missionary Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at https://lowcountrymortuary.com
. The walk through will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral arrangements announced by The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (8430 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
