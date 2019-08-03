|
Dedree P. Owens Charleston - Dedree (Dee) P. Owens, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 2nd 2019 at her home in Charleston, SC. Dedree was born on January 30, 1951 in Florence, SC, the daughter of the late Tolan P. and Hazel L. Plummer. She was a graduate of McClenaghan High School in Florence and Charleston Southern University. Dee worked as a librarian at the College of Charleston, the Charleston Library Society, and Hollings Cancer Center until her retirement in 2016. A devoted wife and mother, Dee is survived by her husband, Walter Owens of Charleston; her son Ethan Syracuse of Charleston; and her daughter Margot Syracuse of Hartford, CT. Dee also leaves her sister Cynthia Pierce (Danny) and a nephew, Brett Fowler (Mary Neale) of Florence. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in West Ashley on Tuesday, August 6 from 6-8pm and a graveside memorial service in Florence, SC, at Florence Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 7 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019