In Loving Memory Of Mrs. Dee Lemacks Jan. 29, 1950 ~ Jan. 26, 2014 Forever Yours. Midnight at the beach, a long time ago, The ocean waves swell and the cool breezes blow. Two young lovers walking hand-in-hand, their love is still new. A full moon bathes the beach with a silvery glow. Wanting to impress her, he whispers,"I hung that moon, just for you". The night is romantic, the moon and stars shine above. When he looks in her eyes, he sees a woman in love. Soon thereafter, he gives her a ring and his name. And then the adult responsibilities, and babies came. Time goes by and their marriage holds together, Through life's hard times and much stormy weather. Midnight again, much older now, in a porch swing they sit together. "Long ago, I hung it just for you," he whispers, looking at the full moon above. When he looks in her eyes, he sees a women in love. Written by Dee LeMacks You hung that moon for me so I wrote this poem for you! Love Always Dee You were always so very special. I thank God every day for the life and love that we shared. So I put your poem in the paper so everyone can see how special you were. I loved you when I hung that moon and I love you today and I will love you forever. Sadly Missed By, Vern, Chris, Rodney and Your Kittty Cats
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020