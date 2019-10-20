Dee Singleton N. Charleston - Dee Spivey Singleton, 79, of North Charleston, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Dee was born on March 12, 1940 in Bonneau, SC to the late Spivey and Wilma Singleton. He was the owner and operator of Washpot Laundromats and a retired crane operator. He is survived by his wife, Judy Singleton, two sons, Dallas Singleton (Bridgette) of Hanahan and Brett Singleton of McClellanville, SC, 6 grandchildren, Taryn (Noah), Rhett (Rachel), Lauren, Kaitlyn (Austin Shaw), Cameron, and Cole, two great-grandchildren, and a brother, Rex Singleton (Betty) . He is preceded in death by a son, Trey Samuel Singleton (2018), and 2 brothers, Ray Singleton and Hal Singleton. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 1-2PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222, followed by a Funeral Service at 2PM in the Chapel. Interment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to: The South Carolina-Charleston Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Rd, Ste. 130 Charleston, SC 29407, 843.571.2641 or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 530 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC 29033. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting, www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 21, 2019