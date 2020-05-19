Deidre L. Aytes
1953 - 2020
Deidre L. Aytes N. CHARLESTON - Deidre Lynn Aytes (DeDe) 67, passed away peacefully at her home on May 4, 2020. Deidre was born on February 3, 1953, and was the daughter of the late David A. and Eleanor Seegars Allen of Charleston. Deidre was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends in her neighborhood. Her favorite pastime was sitting on her porch feeding her cat "Skeeter" and going to lunch at "The Dig" in Park Circle. She is survived by her two daughters Ashley T. Aytes and April M. Aytes of James Island; six grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Chase, and Chandler Aytes, Caroline Seyle and River Willis; brother David Allen of Dallas, GA., sister Bunny Westendorff of Charleston and brother-in-law John Westendorff of North Charleston. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
