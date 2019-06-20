Deidreich Adam Jackson CHARLESTON - The relatives and friend of Mr. Diedreich Adam Jackson those of his son Zayvion M. Jackson, his parents William Jackson, Jr. and Vanessa Bryan and Arthur McCants, Jr, his grandfather Freddie Bryan, his aunts and uncles Brenda G. Jones, Otto B. (the late Albertha) German, Nathaniel (Tina) Grant, Prell B. (David) Pinckney, Kathy B. (Charles) Sanders, Freddiemae B. Clinkscales, Jennifer B. (Kelvin) Solomon and Terry J. Bryan, his step-brother Kevin J. McCants, his step-sister Antoinette McCants, his niece Caitlin McCants, cousins and a very special friend Andrea Angelica Parker are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life Services on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Greater Goodwill AME Church, 2818 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC, interment Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant, SC. Viewing for Mr. Jackson will be held at the funeral home this afternoon from 3-5 p. m. and at Friendship AME Church 204 Royall Avenue Mount Pleasant, SC from 6-8 p. m., the family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019