Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert "Dickie" Hughes


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert "Dickie" Hughes Obituary
Delbert "Dickie" Hughes Ridgeville, SC - Delbert "Dickie" Hughes, 89, of Ridgeville, husband of Ruth Davis Hughes, passed away on Friday, July 05, 2019 at Trident Hospital. Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1 o'clock until hour of service at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Funeral Service will begin at 3 o'clock. Burial to follow at Cummins Chapel Church Cemetery, 137 Cummings Chapel Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Flowers will be accepted. Dickie was born on August 28, 1929 in Ridgeville, SC, son of Eugene Hughes and Ruth Green Hughes. He is an Army Veteran of The Korean War, where he received two bronze stars. Survivors include: wife: Ruth Davis Hughes and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by: two brothers: Justin Hughes and S.W. Hughes and two sisters: Vashti Moorer and Lily Furlough. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now