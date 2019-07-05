|
Delbert "Dickie" Hughes Ridgeville, SC - Delbert "Dickie" Hughes, 89, of Ridgeville, husband of Ruth Davis Hughes, passed away on Friday, July 05, 2019 at Trident Hospital. Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1 o'clock until hour of service at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Funeral Service will begin at 3 o'clock. Burial to follow at Cummins Chapel Church Cemetery, 137 Cummings Chapel Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Flowers will be accepted. Dickie was born on August 28, 1929 in Ridgeville, SC, son of Eugene Hughes and Ruth Green Hughes. He is an Army Veteran of The Korean War, where he received two bronze stars. Survivors include: wife: Ruth Davis Hughes and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by: two brothers: Justin Hughes and S.W. Hughes and two sisters: Vashti Moorer and Lily Furlough. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 6, 2019