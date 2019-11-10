In Loving Memory Of My Son, Our Brother, Father & Uncle Delbert Tyrone Duggins, Sr. April 11, 1960 ~ November 11, 1991 Who Departed This Life Twenty-Eight Years Ago Only the memory's left, the happiness we knew, but the love that kindled memory's torch will feed it our whole life through. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. St. Matthew 5:4 Annette G. Duggins-Coaxum "Mummy" Nathaniel Duggins Rodney Ellis (Joan) Duggins, CDR(SC), USN(RET) Emily Jefferson Duggins Lynette Verdell Duggins Annette "Toni" (William) Doyle Your Children, Nieces, Nephews, Family and NIREC Church Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 11, 2019