Delores Brant Bonneau, SC - Delores Jackson Brant, 80, of Bonneau, SC, a former administrative assist at State Farm, died Wednesday afternoon in a Charleston hospital. Her funeral will be 11:00 AM Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM this Friday. The family requests that memorials be made to the MUSC Children's Hospital, 165 Ashley Ave., Charleston, SC 29425 Mrs. Brant was born January 8, 1939, in Holly Hill, SC, a daughter of Bennie Clifford Jackson and Gussy Virginia Brown Jackson Reeves. She was a member of the Berkeley Baptist Church, and she loved spending time in the mountains. Mrs. Brant also enjoyed fishing, gardening, working outside, cooking, and working word puzzles. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Mrs. Brant was preceded in death by a sister, Frances J. Butler, and she was the widow of Thomas F. "Buddy" Brant, Sr. Surviving are, two daughters, Sherry B. Shealy and her husband, Kevin, and Karen B. Ganey and her husband, Dehn, all of Bonneau; a son, Thomas F. "Lyn" Brant, Jr., of Bonneau; four grandchildren, Tad (Kay) Shealy, Kinsey (Rachel) Shealy, Zach Ganey, and Chase Ganey; and two great-grandchildren, Luke S. Shealy, and Brant G. Shealy. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019