Delores Brown N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Delores Brown are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Church, USA, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Brown is survived by her children, Anthony Brown (Van Marie), Raynard Brown, Ricky Brown (Nori) and Shawn Brown (Erica); siblings, Margaret Salley, Lillie Mae Brown, Kelly Brown, Francis Geddis (Thomas), Kenneth Brown (Elaine), Carolyn Rueda and Gladys Lafayette; sister-in-law, Emily Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, James Brown, Fred Brown, and Edith Fludd; and a brother-n-law, Lonnie Lafayette. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020