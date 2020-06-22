Delores D. Brown
Delores D. Brown GOOSE CREEK - Delores D. Brown, 75, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 15, 2020. Ms. Brown was the daughter of the late Ms. Christina Deas; the mother of: Anthony "Tony" Brown (Vanessa), Karen Gibbs, Carlos Brown (LaShawn), Cheryl Green (Steve), Latarsha Robinson (Montray), John Brown (Nichelle), Timothy Brown (Quintella); the sister of Mary Deas and the late Wilhemena Smalls; special nieces, Monica Deas-Lee (Quincy), Marshitta Deas and Vonda Davis; host of other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and loving friends. Professional Services provided by The Lowcountry Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Chas., SC 29405, 843-554-2117. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
