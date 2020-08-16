1/1
Delores Edwards
Delores Edwards Summerville - The family of Ms. Delores "Deedee" Edwards announces her celebration of life graveside service, which will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:00PM at Plantation Memorial Gardens 3345 S. Live Oak Drive Moncks Corner, SC. Ms. Edwards was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. George and Mrs. Florence Edwards. Ms. Edwards is survived by her children, Ms. Lorri T. Whack and Ms. LaCher "Nikki" Nolan; her sisters, Ms. Blanche Mandy Edwards, Ms. Aleatha Edwards and Mrs. Sharon Myers (Jeff); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Edwards will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:30-7:00PM at Refuge Bibleway Church 215 E. 4th N. St. Summerville, SC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortury.net. "Deedee" is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Refuge Bibleway Church
AUG
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Plantation Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
