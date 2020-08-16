Delores Edwards Summerville - The family of Ms. Delores "Deedee" Edwards announces her celebration of life graveside service, which will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:00PM at Plantation Memorial Gardens 3345 S. Live Oak Drive Moncks Corner, SC. Ms. Edwards was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. George and Mrs. Florence Edwards. Ms. Edwards is survived by her children, Ms. Lorri T. Whack and Ms. LaCher "Nikki" Nolan; her sisters, Ms. Blanche Mandy Edwards, Ms. Aleatha Edwards and Mrs. Sharon Myers (Jeff); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Edwards will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:30-7:00PM at Refuge Bibleway Church 215 E. 4th N. St. Summerville, SC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortury.net
