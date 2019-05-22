Delores Grant CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Delores M. Grant, those of her beloved children, Ms. Deborah Reid, Ms. Barbara Green, Mr. Timothy Grant (Delores), Ms. Parthena Benton, Mrs. Mona Lisa Ingram (Barry), Mr. Pierre Grant (Cynthia), late Mr. Robert Grant, Jr., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, special cousin, Ms. Georgia Mae Brown, special nephew Mr. Eric Milligan (Ava) and other cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 78 Gordon Street, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Family and friends may pay their last respect to Mrs. Grant on Thursday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10: a.m. until service time. Interment: Greater St. Luke A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Rantowles, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019