Delores McMillan Charleston - Delores M. McMillan, wife of the late Daniel Boone McMillan, Jr. of Charleston, SC, died at home Sunday, July 5. The immediate family will have a private graveside service in the James McMillan Cemetery, Ehrhardt, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. Delores was born February 3, 1928, in Meridian, Mississippi, son of the late Cecil Dean McMillan and Claudie Moseley McMillan. Her family moved to Charleston during WWII where she met the love of her life, Bo. Their life began with a blind date arranged by their mothers. They were married for 66 years at his passing. She was an honor graduate of Chicora High School. After graduation, she chose a career over college. She began working for the Social Security Office in the Peoples Building which at the time had four employees. Delores left her career to be a homemaker in which she was the consummate southern cook and flower lady. Intermittently, she served as the secretary for Beech Island Baptist Church and Northbridge Baptist Church. She was the president of several neighborhood garden clubs and eventually The Garden Club of Charleston. She persevered with that role even after being diagnosed with macular degeneration. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Charleston and The Ladies' Benevolent Society. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela McMillan McKinney (Pat) of Charleston, SC, and Peggy McMillan Infinger (Paul) of Beaufort, SC; three granddaughters, Amy McKinney Luff (Matt), Sally McKinney Hall (Taylor) and Megan Chandler Lee (Parker); four great-grandsons, Boone McMillan Luff, Houston McKinney Hall, Basil Sullivan Luff, Robert Patrick (Bo) Hall; step-granddaughter, Kelley McKinney Stovall (Jeff), step-grandchildren, Kameron and Khloe Stovall; and loved nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to James McMillan Cemetery Fund, Enterprise Bank of South Carolina, Attention: Faye Polk, PO Box 8, Ehrhardt, SC 29081. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
