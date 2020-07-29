Delores Norman Charleston - Delores Virginia Brown Norman, 77, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at Roper Hospice Cottage on Monday July 27, 2020. She was born August 6, 1942 in Charleston, the daughter of Charles Lee Brown and Lois Sineath Brown. Delores is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Mizzell Rains (Ron) of Corpus Christi TX, Rhonda Blakely Alexander (Ron) of James Island, SC, Delores (Dee Dee) Blakely Hanagriff (Larry) of Jacksonville FL, and Krystle Kopf Sutton (Bo) of Aiken SC, a brother, Charles (Chip) Lee Brown (Libby) of James Island SC, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, George Albert (Bert) Norman, a son, John Edwin (Eddie) Britton, Jr. and a niece, Nancy Elizabeth Brown. Delores was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions football. She also liked to watch the Duke Blue Devils basketball. Delores loved to shag. She was a former employee of Regis Milk Co. and the Town of Mount Pleasant. A graveside service will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Roper Hospice Cottage for their loving care given to Delores. Arrangements made by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.McAlister-Smith.com
