1/
Delores Norman
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Norman Charleston - Delores Virginia Brown Norman, 77, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at Roper Hospice Cottage on Monday July 27, 2020. She was born August 6, 1942 in Charleston, the daughter of Charles Lee Brown and Lois Sineath Brown. Delores is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Mizzell Rains (Ron) of Corpus Christi TX, Rhonda Blakely Alexander (Ron) of James Island, SC, Delores (Dee Dee) Blakely Hanagriff (Larry) of Jacksonville FL, and Krystle Kopf Sutton (Bo) of Aiken SC, a brother, Charles (Chip) Lee Brown (Libby) of James Island SC, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, George Albert (Bert) Norman, a son, John Edwin (Eddie) Britton, Jr. and a niece, Nancy Elizabeth Brown. Delores was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions football. She also liked to watch the Duke Blue Devils basketball. Delores loved to shag. She was a former employee of Regis Milk Co. and the Town of Mount Pleasant. A graveside service will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Roper Hospice Cottage for their loving care given to Delores. Arrangements made by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.McAlister-Smith.com. Flowers will be accepted. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved