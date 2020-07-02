Delores Patrick N. Charleston - Mrs. Delores Patrick, 73, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Mrs. Patrick is survived by her husband, George Patrick; siblings, Shirley Jean Wilson-Ward and Howard Ted; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
