Delores S. Brown

  • "Cousin Delores was a kind soul and always the same sweet..."
    - Geraldine Singleton
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-718-0144
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Mark AME Church
8816 Old Jacksonboro Rd.
Hollywood, SC
Delores S. Brown Adams Run, SC - The family of Ms. Delores S. Brown announces her celebration of life services which will be held on TODAY, Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:00AM at Greater St. Mark AME Church 8816 Old Jacksonboro Rd. Hollywood, SC. Interment: Sarah King Cemetery. Delores is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019
