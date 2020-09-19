1/1
Deloris Anne Raines
1945 - 2020
Deloris Anne Raines Mt. Pleasant - Deloris Anne Raines, 74, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of the late George Max Raines, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Lakeland, Florida on November 18, 1945, Anne was the daughter of Arthur Wesley Ward and Esther Luker Ward. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Raines Taylor, son-in-law, Winthrop Ely Taylor, brother, James William Ward, sister, Mary Catherine Cothran, step-mother, Mary 'Glynnie' Ward and two grandchildren, Grayson Raines Taylor and Jacob Winthrop Taylor. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Alfred Ward, Arthur Wesley Ward, Jr. and Ruth Esther Ward. Anne was a graduate of Salem College, where she earned her teaching certificate in English. Anne was known to others as a spirited, feisty woman who loved her friends and family deeply. "Mama Raines", as she was called by so many, was a passionate educator and spent 20 years in the classroom, teaching English and "true life skills". Her Friday Speech was legendary and provided her students much needed guidance on how to handle life. She was also known for her candid approach to all things and never spared the truth- "You will always know what I am thinking". She volunteered for the Island Turtle Team helping to keep the beaches clean for nesting turtles as well as working with East Cooper Meals on Wheels to provide meals to people in need. Anne was a lion of a woman with a heart of a kitten and will be greatly missed by so many. A Celebration of Life will be taking place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, ecmow.org, or a charity of your choice that would honor this amazing woman. The beauty of the ever turning cycle of time is the promise of a new day. Make each one count and live in the moment. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

September 19, 2020
I am so sadden to hear of Anne's passing. I worked with Anne as her Assistant Principal at Laing. Whenever I was having a tough day, Anne knew how to make me laugh. Even after we both retired, I always looked forward to our occasional catch up phone call and as usual she always brought a smile to my face. She was not only a colleague but a sincere friend. I will miss her tremendously. My sincere condolences to the family.

Paul Padron
Paul Padron
Coworker
September 18, 2020
There are a lot of great teachers in this world, but few are as loving, inspiring, and unique as Anne Raines was. She always insisted on our best efforts as students, and wasn't afraid to let us know when we weren't measuring up. It was a privilege to know her, and I will always treasure our time together.
Jim McFadden
Student
September 17, 2020
Mrs. Raines, it is truly a blessing to have known you first as a student and later as a friend. You challenged us to open our hearts and minds, and gave us a window to the world. Thank you for the honesty, respect, and love you brought everyday to your classroom. We miss you dearly.
Oliver Tsai
Student
September 17, 2020
As a former student, Anne has always been so dear to me. She helped me navigate a difficult coming of age and stayed in my life long after I became an adult. She was my favorite teacher, and I will miss her sorely.
B.V. Warren Messervy
Student
September 17, 2020
Love you always Anne. Your beautiful spirit will live on with us all.
John Raines
Family
September 17, 2020
Ms. Raines, your fire, energy, and beautiful personality will be missed, yet your spirit will continue to live on through my life and through the thousands of students that you taught. Thank you for being real with us while also loving us. We love you and miss you dearly.
John Swinton
Student
