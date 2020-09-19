I am so sadden to hear of Anne's passing. I worked with Anne as her Assistant Principal at Laing. Whenever I was having a tough day, Anne knew how to make me laugh. Even after we both retired, I always looked forward to our occasional catch up phone call and as usual she always brought a smile to my face. She was not only a colleague but a sincere friend. I will miss her tremendously. My sincere condolences to the family.



Paul Padron

Paul Padron

Coworker