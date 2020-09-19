Deloris Anne Raines Mt. Pleasant - Deloris Anne Raines, 74, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of the late George Max Raines, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Lakeland, Florida on November 18, 1945, Anne was the daughter of Arthur Wesley Ward and Esther Luker Ward. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Raines Taylor, son-in-law, Winthrop Ely Taylor, brother, James William Ward, sister, Mary Catherine Cothran, step-mother, Mary 'Glynnie' Ward and two grandchildren, Grayson Raines Taylor and Jacob Winthrop Taylor. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Alfred Ward, Arthur Wesley Ward, Jr. and Ruth Esther Ward. Anne was a graduate of Salem College, where she earned her teaching certificate in English. Anne was known to others as a spirited, feisty woman who loved her friends and family deeply. "Mama Raines", as she was called by so many, was a passionate educator and spent 20 years in the classroom, teaching English and "true life skills". Her Friday Speech was legendary and provided her students much needed guidance on how to handle life. She was also known for her candid approach to all things and never spared the truth- "You will always know what I am thinking". She volunteered for the Island Turtle Team helping to keep the beaches clean for nesting turtles as well as working with East Cooper Meals on Wheels to provide meals to people in need. Anne was a lion of a woman with a heart of a kitten and will be greatly missed by so many. A Celebration of Life will be taking place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, ecmow.org
