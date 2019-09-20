Deloris G. Drayton

Service Information
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC
29403
(843)-722-0268
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1550 Meeting St.
View Map
Obituary
Deloris G. Drayton Charleston - Mrs. Deloris G. Drayton, 75, entered into eternal rest September 17, 2019, The relatives and friends of Mrs. Drayton are invited to attend her Memorial Service 1:00 pm Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1550 Meeting St. Mrs. Drayton is the daughter of Mrs. Lucille Seabrook; beloved wife of Mr. Archibald Drayton; mother of Keith Drayton (Christine), Symantha Payne (Eduardo) and Kevin Drayton (Daynal). Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS. (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019
